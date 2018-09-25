Get The Xiaomi Mi Notebook For A Dropped Price Of Just $659.99 On GearBest



Much to the delight of Xiaomi fans that have restlessly been waiting to get their hands on the Mi Notebook without spending a fortune, the Chinese electronics giant is currently offering the well-received laptop at a lowered price on GearBest. Let us head to the details without further ado.

Following in the footsteps of its well-received predecessors, the feature-laden Mi Notebook garnered huge popularity among tech buffs. On the downside, the steep price tag this Xiaomi-branded laptop carried stopped cost-conscious buyers from acquiring it. But that’s about to change.

In order to ensure even those who are living on a tight budget can buy the Mi Notebook without emptying their pockets; Xiaomi will be selling the coveted laptop at a dropped price of just $659.99 for a limited period of time. This is a significant 25% reduction in the device’s original asking price of $678.99.



The Mi Notebook, Xiaomi is quite an irresistible laptop at this price, given that it sports a big 15.6-inch display with a screen resolution of 1680 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The device packs a powerful Intel Core i5-8250U processor coupled with 4GB of RAM, under the hood.

Moreover, it offers a hearty 32GB of onboard storage space so that you never run out of space for storing your favorite content. In terms of connectivity, the Mi Notebook features an HDMI port, RJ45 connector, USB2.0+2×USB3.0, and a 3-in-1 card reader interface.

Buyers will have the opportunity to avail the aforesaid discount for only 13 days so head straight to this link and take advantage of the discount before the promotion sale comes to an end. It is also worth noting that there were only 99 pieces remaining for this promo at the time of writing.

Get 25% Off On Xiaomi Mi Notebook Laptop