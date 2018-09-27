Vivo Y81 with 64 GB storage, 4 GB RAM arrives in India; Officially confirmation yet to arrive

In the previous month, Vivo had launched the Vivo Y81 smartphone in India. The handset had arrived with a pricing of Rs. 12,990 (~$179) and it included 32 GB of inbuilt storage and 3 GB of RAM. In the past week, the pricing of the phone was slashed to Rs. 11,990 (~$165). A Mumbai-based retailer has revealed that the Chinese manufacturer has launched a higher variant of the smartphone with a price tag of Rs. 13,490 (~$185).

The new variant of the Vivo Y81 has an inbuilt storage of 64 GB and 4 GB of RAM. Apart from these changes, its other specs are same as the 32 GB model of Y81.

The Vivo Y81 features a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display that produces HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The notched display supports an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass. The MediaTek MT6762 chipset clocks at 2.0 GHz. There is a microSD card slot on the phone for additional storage.

The Vivo Y81 has 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup with LED flash on its back panel. For shooting selfies, the Chinese manufacturer has included a 5-megapixel selfie camera inside its notch. The handset is loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo OS and FunTouch OS 4.0. For connectivity, the handset is equipped with features like dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, microUSB and 3.5mm audio jack. The handset also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The color variants of the Vivo Y81 include gold and black.

The 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM variant of the Vivo Y81 is yet to appear on the online store of Vivo. Probably, the official confirmation on the 64 GB Vivo Y81 will be confirmed by the company in the near future.

