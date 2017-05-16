Huawei Announces May 23 as Launch Date for New MateBook

Yesterday, Huawei announced via its official Twitter account that it has an event scheduled for May 23. The event which will hold in Berlin at 1400hrs CEST is for the new Huawei MateBook.

It’s time to maximise your lifestyle. Join us LIVE from Berlin on 23 May 2017 at 14:00 CEST to meet our latest products… #HuaweiMateBook pic.twitter.com/iz9hfEXw7f — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) May 15, 2017

This year Huawei will be launching three MateBooks. The first is the MateBook E which is more like a 2-in-1 and a direct successor to the original Huawei MateBook. The MateBook D and MateBook X feature the traditional clamshell design. However, the MateBook D appears to have a thinner and more professional look. They will also differ in terms of processing power, screen size, storage and RAM configuration.

One of the MateBooks was spotted on Geekbench last month with 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core-i5 processor. The other two devices are also rumored to be powered by Kaby lake processors. We will have to wait till next week to find out the pricing details and availability.

READ MORE: Huawei Honor 8 / V8 Smartphones To Get Watermark For Camera Pictures via OTA

Asides the MateBook launch, Huawei’s sub-brand also has a bunch of products scheduled to launch on May 23. One of the devices is said to be the Honor 9. This is probably the Chinese launch as it has been confirmed that it will launch on June 27 in Europe.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: