Chuwi Hi13 2-in-1 Tablet With Intel Apollo Lake Chip & A Large 13-inch 3K Display Up For Sale ($40 Coupon)

Chuwi is a well-known brand name when it comes to 2-in-1 tablets and the Chuwi Hi13 tablet turned out to be a pretty decent laptop replacement given its competitive pricing and large screen size. The tablet usually retails for more than $350 via online retailers, however, for a limited period, Gearbest is offering the Chuwi Hi13 tablet PC for just $299.99.

This is a competitive price for the large screen tablet as you get the latest Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3450 quad-core processor inside a large 13.5-inch 3000 x2000 resolution touch screen. With 4GB of RAM and a standard 64GB of internal storage, the Hi13 could very well satisfy your portable laptop convertible needs. For connectivity, you get a Type-C slot, MicroHDMI, headphone jack and even an SD card slot. A decent 5000mAh battery should ensure a few hours of usage. With Windows 10 on board, the laptop should ensure things like browsing, watching videos and loading software with ease.

The Chuwi Hi13 tablet is already available via flash sale on Gearbest, taking the price down to $299.99. However, the flash sale ends very soon and if the deal runs out, you can always use the coupon (until June 30) GHi13 to get the price down to $299 once again. The usual price is around $339.99, so you get a good $40 discount on the product.

Make sure to select the China Warehouse in the Hi13 listing for the coupon to work. Check out the deal from down below.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: