Honor CEO Says The Honor 9 Will Not Ditch The Audio Jack

A fortnight ago, leaked renders of the upcoming Honor 9 surfaced online revealing the lack of an audio jack on the device. Although we already mentioned that the image might be a fake, a Weibo post by President of Honor, Zhao Ming may be what we need to quell the rumor.

Mr Zhao Ming had posted a response to the rumor floating around via his official account asking why they would want to remove the earphone jack. The post wasn’t directed to anyone in particular but since he specifically included his location (Shenzhen Longgang District) which is where Huawei has its headquarters and where the Honor 9 is being made. It is safe to infer that he was talking about the Honor 9.

The Honor 9 is expected to launch on June 20 and will bring a number of upgrades. It will keep the 5.2-inch 1080p display but will now be powered by a Kirin 960 processor. The dual rear cameras will be in a 20MP + 12MP configuration just like that of the Huawei Mate 9.

(Source)

