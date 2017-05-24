HTC U11 Camera Samples: Stunning Night Photos Appear; Does It Have the Best Smartphone Camera?

HTC U11 has a stellar rear camera that can capture images with great details and topnotch clarity. Several photos that were shot at the night using the HTC U11 have surfaced. The photos reveal that the HTC U11 can snap amazing photos even in low-light conditions.

Even though the current smartphones come with impressive cameras, low-light photography is one area that they fail to impress users. An Asian user has uploaded several photos that were shot at night. All the images have been show in high resolution of 4,032 x 3,024 pixels in the gallery below. We have added those images in smaller resolution in the gallery. Readers can visit the source to view them in the photos in original resolution.

DxOMark benchmarking platform for camera sensors have given 89 points to Google Pixel’s 12-megapixel main camera. It was the highest ever score achieved by a smartphone camera until the HTC U11 was introduced. At the launch event of HTC U11, the Taiwanese company confirmed that the 12-megapixel rear camera has achieved a milestone score of 90 on DxOMark. The Google Pixel also struggles to capture impressive photos in low light. However, the night shots photographed through HTC U11 clearly shows that no other smartphone can shoot such remarkable images in low light.

In the gallery below, some of the photos have been shot indoors and there are other images that are taken in night at Taipei City. The decorative lightings on the buildings appear stunning even though there is no natural light available at night. There is no confirmation on whether HDR was used to shoot these photos. It seems that the images were shot in auto mode.

The HTC U11 has a 12-megapixel rear camera featuring Sony IMX362 sensor with f/1.7 aperture. It is coupled with features Phase Detection Autofocus, Optical Image Stabilization and dual-LED flash.

The HTC U11 was announced on May 16 and it is now available on pre-orders and its shipments will begin in the coming month. It has a 5.5-inch Super LCD 5 display that offers QHD resolution and is fueled by Snapdragon 835 chip. Depending on market, HTC is selling 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 storage options of HTC U11. It is running on Android Nougat and features a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. It is packed with 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0

Have a look at the images and let us know whether they indicate that the HTC U11 has the best smartphone camera:

