Hello Brazil! New Moto Phone Launching on June 21, May Be Moto E4 or Moto Z2

Motorola Brazil has sent out invites for an event on the 21st of June. The Lenovo owned-company started its next phase of new smartphone releases on June 1 with the the Z2 Play.

The device scheduled to launch is unknown. Some say it is the Moto E4 and E4 Plus, others say it might be the Moto Z2. Brazil is an important market for Motorola, so it doesn’t matter if it is the Moto E4, E4 Plus or Moto Z2.

The E series used to be the cheapest Motorola phones until this year when Lenovo added the Moto C and Moto C Plus.

The Moto E4 will have a 5-inch Gorilla Glass 3 protected display, 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. It will have a Mediatek MT6737M SoC, a 2800mAh removable battery and run Android 7.1.1 out of the box. Some markets will even get models with NFC.

The Moto E4 Plus will sport a larger 5.5-inch screen, a MT6737 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. Battery is still removable but has been nearly doubled to 5,000mAh.

The Moto Z2 on the other hand will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. It will also launch with dual rear cameras and a front-mounted fingerprint scanner.

