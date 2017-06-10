Moto X4 Details Leaked: Snapdragon 660, IP68 Rating, Dual Cameras & Possible June 30 Launch

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Moto X series used to be the flagship line for Motorola, but last year Lenovo replaced it with the Moto Z. Since there was no new Moto X phone launched in 2016, that led to speculations that the line was killed off. Turns out that it wasn’t as we will be getting a new Moto X phone this year. However, the Moto X4 will now be a upper-mid range phone.

We first saw leaked press renders of the device two months ago when it was still referred to as the Moto X (2017). It had a design similar to the Moto Z but lacked the moto mod connector pins. It also had dual rear cameras and a glass body. A leaked image showing Motorola’s lineup for the rest of the year later revealed its name to be Moto X4.

If you're looking for a complete all rounder, the #motoX4, out supposedly June 30th, is your best bet. IP68, Dual Camera, Glass build. #moto — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) June 9, 2017

3800mAh. SD 660, so fast charging 3.0 via USB type C — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) June 10, 2017

Specification details of the Moto X4 were leaked on Twitter by Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri). His post was retweeted by @Rquandt, a popular leakster, lending some sort of credence to the post.

According to him, the Moto X4 will supposedly launch on June 30th. It will have an IP68 rating (waterproof up to 1.5m for 30 minutes), dual rear cameras, and a glass body. He also adds that the Snapdragon 660 will power the phone and it will have a 3800mAh battery with fast charging.

We already know the display is 5.2-inches with a 1080p resolution, and RAM will possibly not be less than 4GB.

The Moto X4 does look like a winner already. The only thing they need to get right is the pricing. Will it sell for the same price as the Moto Z2 Play because it lacks support for Moto Mods but throws in some tricks of its own or will it sell for less or even higher?

Whichever one it is, it will likely affect sales of the Moto Z2 Play which is priced at Rs. 27,999 (~$435) for the 4GB RAM model if the difference isn’t much. The X4 has a bigger battery, a more powerful processor and is fully waterproof, a feature reserved for flagships. And if its dual rear cameras take excellent pictures, folks may decide to choose it over the Z2 Play.

(Source)

