The Moto Z2 Leaks In New Set of Images, Audio Jack Still MIA

News has it that Motorola will unveil its new Moto Z2 family line in June. The line includes the Moto Z2 Play, the Z2 Force and the Moto Z2 itself. Images of the Moto Z2 have surfaced online. Although it is wrapped in a case, the images reveal an important info about the phone.

The Moto Z Force and Moto Z were the first Motorola phones to ditch the audio jack. However, recent reports say the 3.55mm port will make a comeback on the Z2 Force. While there was no mention of the Moto Z2 getting the same treatment, these new images confirm the fate of the audio jack. It will not return in the Moto Z2!!!

The images show the phone from three different angles, two of which cover the top and bottom where the audio jack should be. None of these shots show an audio jack.

READ MORE: The Moto Z2 Play GeekBench Listing Reveals Snapdragon 626 Chipset and 4GB of RAM

The Moto Z2 in the images is gold. It has its SIM tray at the top and there is an antenna line positioned in the middle. The bottom is bare save for the USB Type-C port. We can’t see the rear since its covered with a case up front, there is a selfie flash with a new design and at the bottom is the new pill-shaped fingerprint scanner.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: