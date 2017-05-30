Dual Screen Samsung SM-G9298 Flip Phone Spotted on TENAA, Brings Snapdragon 820

This is not the foldable display flip phone Samsung is working on but the Samsung SM-G9298 is an interesting device too. It is a flip phone with two screens. One 4.2” display when the phone is shut and another 4.2” screen when you flip it open. It has been spotted on TENAA and we get to see its full specification details.

The Samsung SM-G9298 improves on the flip phones of old by featuring two 4.2-inch FHD AMOLED displays on both sides along with the traditional alphanumeric keypad.

It is powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 2.15GHz which is definitely the Snapdragon 820 processor. Previous reports had hinted at it featuring the Snapdragon 821 but it appears Samsung still has SD820 chips it needs to clear out.

There is 4GB of RAM, 64GB of built-in storage and support for microSD cards of up to 256GB. The SM-G9298 has a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front facing camera. It runs Android 6.0 and draws juice from a 2300mAh battery. We have doubts about the battery but since only one screen can be used at a particular time, it might not be that bad.

The clamshell phone weighs 234g and measures 127.7 × 61.4 × 15.87 (mm). It has dual SIM support and appears to sport a fingerprint scanner just below the rear camera. It is hard to make out because of the phone’s black color.

The SM-G9298 will most likely launch as the Galaxy Folder 3 but we have no idea when.

