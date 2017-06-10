Grab The Elephone S7 for Just PKR17,999 Today on Daraz

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Last month, Elephone announced its entry into the Pakistani smartphone market. At the moment, only the Elephone S7 is available for purchase via online store Daraz.

Daraz is running a week-long promo, where mobile phones are discounted. Today is Elephone’s day and the S7 is on sale. It is available for PKR 20,999, down from PKR21,999. However, if you make payment via what the site calls easypay, you can get it for PKR 17,999. The price discount is available on all three color variants.

The Elphone S7 has a 5.5-inch curved display. It has 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and features Mediatek’s deca-core chip, the Helio X20. The rear camera is a 13MP sensor and up front is a 5MP selfie camera. There is dual SIM support, VoLTE and Android 6.0 on board. Do note that there is an Android 7.1.1 update available.

The Elephone S7 has a physical home button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner and draws power from a 3,000mah non-removable battery.

