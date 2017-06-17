Leak Reveals Galaxy Note 8 Will Be A Longer Galaxy S8 With A Stylus

Rumors about the Galaxy Note 8 have been in the news lately. Some cover the release date and others talk about the design. A new leak that surfaced yesterday belongs to the latter category.

The leak comes in form of two images showing the front panel of the Note 8. The panels are basically just bigger versions of what you will find on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. We do not want to conclude that this is the final design of the Note 8 as these are likely prototypes.

However, it is safe to assume that the design changes that we saw in the new Galaxy S flagships will make it to the Note series too. Samsun ditched the front home button and settled for thinner bezels at the top and bottom. The display is also curved at both sides. Samsung calls the new screen design, Infinity Display.

While the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have 5.8-inches and 6.2-inches display respectively, the Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to take it to 6.3-inches. Even at that, it will only end up being slightly taller than the iPhone 7 Plus.

READ MORE: Samsung Galaxy C10 Price Surface Along with Specifications

What will make the Galaxy Note 8 stand out will be the addition of an improved stylus, additional software features and possibly the dual cameras it is rumored to have.

(Source, via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: