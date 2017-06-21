Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Possible Release Date Revealed

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 8 later this year and the device’s launch date is already the subject of a couple of leaks. Earlier on, we had heard that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could likely make its debut t IFA Berlin 2017 which holds in September. But a new leak has emerged, stating that the Galaxy Note 8 would be launched on August 26 in New York City.

The latest rumour is suggestive of a launch before the commencement of IFA 2017 which could be that Samsung will still showcase the product as its latest offering at IFA, 2017. The tipster who leaked the info on Weibo also claims that the launch date was from Samsung Executives.

Read Also: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Coming with Rear-Facing Fingerprint Scanner, Claims Report

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch 2K Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity display The device is also expected to pack an Exynos 8895 chip and a yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 836 chip on some models. The Galaxy Note 8 is also expected with 6GB / 8GB RAM and AKG stereo speakers. The Note 8 will also feature a powerful dual camera setup with 3X Optical zoom, a Bixby button and other specs.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: