Vivo Set to Release Phone With Optical Fingerprint Scanner At MWC Shanghai?

Vivo is set to announce its new flagship, the Vivo X11 soon.The phone manufacturer released a teaser image for an event scheduled to hold at this year’s edition of MWC Shanghai.

The teaser image gives us a hint about a new feature the unspecified Vivo phone is rumored to have. A fingerprint scanner integrated beneath the display. The poster shows a drawing of a phone placed horizontally and a fingerprint icon that cuts across the display. The poster also has the slogan “Unlock the Future”.

Although Vivo hasn’t specified that the launch is for the X11, we strongly believe it is. And these two hints point at the Vivo X11 being the first phone to launch with an embedded fingerprint scanner. Sources say Vivo has worked with Qualcomm on the technology.

Embedded fingerprint scanner is a feature that was expected to launch in flagship phones this year. Sadly phones we thought would feature the new fingerprint technology didn’t. Even those that haven’t launched yet, like the Galaxy Note 8 is said to have its fingerprint scanner on the rear.

Analyst, Pan Jiutang also shared a video showing a prototype Vivo phone with the new fingerprint technology. Although some say it is a fake.

The Shanghai Mobile World Congress will hold from June 28 – July 1. We expect the Vivo X11 to be announced on any of these days and hope it does feature an embedded fingerprint scanner.

