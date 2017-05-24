Vivo XPlay6 Gets A Cheaper Version For The Less Storage Hungry Users

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Vivo Xplay6 was released last year sporting a dual curved 5.46-inches 2K display and a Snapdragon 820 processor. Although there were complaints regarding the choice of the chipset seeing as the Snapdragon 821 was already in the market, the Vivo Xplay6 has gone on to sell a lot of units.

Originally launched with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, Vivo is breathing new life into the phone by releasing a new variant. The new version will have 64GB of storage but still keeps the 6GB RAM. However, just like the original, it wouldn’t have a MicroSD card slot.

You still get a 4080mAh battery, a 12MP Sony IMX362 sensor paired with a 5MP camera for depth of field effect on the rear and a 16MP front facing camera. There is also a fingerprint scanner embedded underneath the home button.

The new variant is priced at ¥3998 (~$580) and will be available in gold and rose gold. The matte black version released a few months ago will remain exclusive to the 128GB version. If you are interested, you can head to JD.com to pick up a unit.

