Moto XT1902-2 Powered By Helio P20 Gets WiFi Certifiation

A few days ago we reported seeing a Lenovo XT1902-3 powered by the Helio X20 chip on Geekbench. We strongly believe it is the Moto M2 based on the configuration. A new Moto XT1902-2 seen getting WiFi certified may just be the second variant of the phone.

The Moto XT1902-2 was seen listed in a document from the WiFi Alliance. It runs Android 7.1.1 and has a MT6757CH a.k.a Helio P20 processor. Since the model numbers are almost identical, it shows that one is a variant of the other.

Last year when the Moto M was released, it came in two versions. The China version had a Helio P10 chip and the Indian variant featured a Helio P15 processor. It is not surprising that Lenovo/Motorola is following the same pattern this year for the Moto M2.

It is still too early to know which version will make it to India and China as both devices have been sighted online really early. Last year’s Moto M was released in November and we are still in June. So unless Motorola has changed its release schedule, we may have to wait till the end of the year to find out.

(Source, via)

