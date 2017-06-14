Google Pixel 2 Render Leaked; Shows Horizontal Dual Rear Camera, Full-Screen Design

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A leaked render of the Google Pixel 2 has smartphone has surfaced to reveal what to expect from it. Samsung has the impressed the world with the full-screen design that it introduced on Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The upcoming smartphones like Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 are both expected to come with screens that will be surrounded by super-slim bezels around the four sides. Both the phablets are also expected to come with dual rear cameras. Hence, in order to rival with the Note 8 and iPhone 8, the upcoming Google Pixel 2 should come with full-screen design and dual rear camera feature. These features are available on the newly leaked render of the Google Pixel 2.

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 smartphones are slated to get announced in October this year. The leaked render that we have here cannot be confirmed as a real thing. It appears more like a creation of someone who wanted to add full-screen display and dual camera feature without bringing major changes to the design of the original Google Pixel phones.

Read More: Google Pixel 2 Concept Shows Stunning Full-Screen Design, Vertical Dual Rear Cam

As it can be seen in the above image, the Pixel 2 appears quite similar to the original Pixel smartphone. The most obvious change that can be noticed is that the phone has super-slim bezels on the left and right sides of the screen. The upper and lower bezels appear thick. The upper bezel houses a selfie camera.

The top portion rear side of the Pixel 2 shows the horizontally arranged dual camera feature that is coupled with a LED flash. There is no way to confirm yet whether Google will introduce twin rear camera feature on the upcoming Pixel 2 smartphones.

Some rumors have claimed that the Pixel 2 phones won’t be featuring the standard 3.5mm audio jack. However, the audio jack can be seen at bottom edge of the phone which appears to be a more convenient placement. The original Pixel phones have the audio port at the top edge. The bottom side of the phone also feature a USB Type-C port. The right side of the phone has a Power key and a volume controller whereas the left side has a SIM slot.

(source|via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: