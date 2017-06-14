Google Pixel 2 Concept Shows Stunning Full-Screen Design, Vertical Dual Rear Cam

DBS Designing has built a concept edition of the upcoming Google Pixel 2 smartphone. The Pixel 2 concept is available on the website of Concept Phones. Even though it is just a concept model, it appears like a successor phone for the original Google Pixel smartphone from last year.

Google Pixel 2 Concept Design

The Google Pixel 2 concept by DBS designing shows the smartphone with an edge-to-edge screen as it sports razor-thin bezels on the left and right side of the screen. Also, the top that houses a selfie snapper and bottom bezels are quite thin. The right edge of the phone has the Power button and volume buttons. The bottom edge of the concept phone features a USB Type-C port and the cutouts on the either side of it may belong to the external speakers of the phone. The top and left edges of the phone are barren.

The rear side of the Google Pixel 2 concept has a vertically aligned dual rear camera module. Below it is a small square-shaped LED flash for the camera. The backside of the phone also features a fingerprint reader. Google’s ‘G’ logo is seen sitting at the bottom of the back panel. The concept model appears in two colors like Black and Silver.

Google Pixel 2 Concept Specifications, Features

The Google Pixel 2 concept model’s 5.7-inch screen supports QHD+ resolution. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ also supports QHD+ resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It is likely that the Pixel 2 concept with full-screen design may support a similar resolution and aspect ratio.

The specs sheet says that it features an octa-core processor and does not exactly mention name of the processor that powers the concept phone. Since the phone has a glossy appeal, the concept design shows that it has an all-glass body that is certified with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Other specs include 6 GB of RAM and an internal storage of 128 GB. The rear dual camera system includes a pair of 12-megapixel sensors and the front houses a 7-megapixel camera. It is running on Android 8.0 (Android O) and is equipped with a 3,800mAh battery that comes with fast charging capabilities. As the rumor have been claiming that the 3.5mm audio jack will not be available on Pixel 2, the concept model shows that there is no standard headphone port.

