Meizu Pro 7’s Secondary Display Shown in Latest Leaked Photo

Meizu Pro 7 is now enjoying the front seat in the media as more and more leaks of the device emerge. Meizu is known for its quality phones and the Pro 7 seems set to take the bar even higher if the leaks we are getting are anything to go by. Recently, a couple of leaked renders of the Pro 7 surfaced, suggesting that the device will not only have a front display but will also feature a secondary display.

Another real live image of the Pro 7 which shows the design has appeared in a new leak. The leaked photo shows the rear cover of the device where the secondary display will sit. The rear casing is captured in two images showing the external and internal view of the device. The secondary display will be at the left corner and its function may be to display time and date, reminders, WeChat message notification and others. The display may likely be made from e-ink which would make it less energy consuming.

Despite the innovative design, we are still at a loss as to why a smartphone will come packing a rear display but then, there may be more to it than we know presently. Apart from the secondary display, the Meizu Pro 7 is also expected to come with an innovative design which includes an ultra-thin frame and Meizu’s mBack. The device is also tipped as packing a MediaTek Helio X30 chip, a 5.2-inch 1080p display up front and a dual Sony IMX386 + IMX286 dual camera etc.

