Motorola Launches The Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus in India

Last month Motorola unveiled the budget Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus. Already available in the US and the UK, they have now made their way to India.

The Moto E4 Plus has a 5.5-inch HD display. The Indian variant has 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage and is powered by a MTK6737 processor. The US variant has 2GB RAM and a Snapdragon 427 SoC.

There is a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front facing camera with its own flash. The unique selling point of the Moto E4 Plus is its 5000mAh battery. The phone has a front mounted fingerprint scanner and runs Android 7.1.1 out of the box.

The Moto E4 Plus will be a Flipkart exclusive and will sell for Rs. 9,999 (~$155). It will be available in fine gold and iron gray and go on sale tonight at 11:59 PM local India time.

The smaller Moto E4 has a 5-inch HD display, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It uses the same Mediatek processor clocked at 1.3GHz. Its rear camera is an 8MP sensor with LED flash and there is a 5MP f/2.2 front facing camera.

Storage is expandable and there is dual SIM support. It runs Android 7.1.1 and has a 2800mAh battery.

The Moto E4 is priced at Rs. 8,999 (~$139) and is available on all major retail platforms.

There are a bunch of offers with the Moto E4 Plus as part of the launch day sales. There is 84GB of Idea 4G data for Rs. 443 for 84 days, a Motorola Pulse2 headset worth Rs.1599 for Rs. 749 and a two-months subscription to Hotstar Premium. You also get 5% off if you pay with an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card if you buy between now and July 31st.

