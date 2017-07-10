Moto Z2 Force Leaked Ahead Of Launch On Motorola China Website

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

There is a high chance that the Moto Z2 Force will be unveiled on July 25 during the #HelloMotoWorld event. The new flagship is said to feature some design changes and new features, key being dual rear cameras.

Over the past few weeks we have seen the device show up on benchmark sites and in leaked press images. Today, we get to see Motorola tease the upcoming device.

If you head to the Moto Mods page for China, you should see the Moto Z2 Force staring you in the face. It is actually the same image from the Moto Mods article last night but surprisingly I didn’t notice it. The phone is shown with its back bare and also with the 360° camera mod and the TurboPower battery mod slapped on.

There are visible design changes between the Moto Z2 Force and Moto Z Force. First, the Moto Z2 Force comes with dual cameras although the overall camera design is still the same. The dual sensors are housed in the same circular housing and the LED flash still keeps the same arc design from the previous model.

Subtle changes include the redesigned back which is now plain but still looks like its a fingerprint magnet; the antenna lines; and the area around the moto mod pins.

The Moto Z2 Force will launch with a 5.5-inch 2K display, a Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. One of the rear cameras is a 12MP sensor and there is a 5MP camera for selfies.

