Motorola Verve Cam+ Silently Launched on Amazon with $108 Pricing

Motorola has been in the news for launching couple of smartphones in the recent weeks such as Moto Z2 Play, Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus, Moto C and Moto C Plus. Motorola fans are eagerly waiting for the company to announce its Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 flagships. However, in the midst of smartphone releases, the company has silently unveiled the Verve Cam+ for livestreaming by making it available on Amazon.

The Verve Cam+ is a round-shaped camera that has been primarily built for livestreaming. It has come to replace the original Verve Cam that was showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2016. The Verve Cam+ is usable with a smartphone through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection that will allow users to easily edit images and videos and livestream it on social sites like YouTube. Its smartphone app can be used to access its various features such as viewfinder and effects.

There is no inbuilt storage available on the Motorola Verve Cam+. Users can add up to 32 GB of microSD card on the livestreaming cam. Whether livestreaming or video shooting, the Verve Cam+ can shoot videos at 2.5K resolution at 30fps with a single click and supports up to 45 minutes of recording time. It is also equipped with a video stabilizer.

There is no information available on the capacity of the battery of Verve Cam+. However, it is equipped with a Li-Po battery. With its IP68 certified case, the camera remain undamaged even if it is submerged in 25 meters deep water for unspecified duration of time. It is equipped with a microUSB port.

The Motorola Verve Cam+ measures 2.2 x 2.2 x 1.1 inches and its weight is 1.1 pounds. It is priced at $108.65 on Amazon with free shipping. The listing on the retailer site says that the item usually ships within 1 or 2 months. There is no confirmation on whether any other online retailer will be selling the Verve Cam+. It comes with various accessories such as Waterproof Housting, Universal Mount, Bumper & Lanyard and Clip Mount. It is only available in white color.

In 2016, Motorola had announced couple of products from its Verve lineup such as VerveLoop, VerveOnes, VerveRider, and VerveRetrieve. There is no confirmation on whether the successors of these models will be introduced this year.

