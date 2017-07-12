Dell Brings Wireless Charging To Laptops With The Latitude 7285

Wireless charging has existed for phones for a number of years now but it only just reached laptops this year. The Dell Latitude 7285 is a 2-in-1 and it is the first laptop in the world with wireless charging.

The tablet itself doesn’t charge wirelessly if you don’t buy the wireless charging keyboard and charging mat combo for $550. There is however a clause. Wireless charging won’t work on a metal surface.

When you dock the tablet into the keyboard and place it on the wireless mat, you have to make sure there is a non-metal stand that is at least 50 mm high between the mat and the metal surface. The keyboard also provides extra power and the mat delivers up to 30W of power.

The Dell Latitude 7285 has a 12.5-inch detachable tablet with a 3K resolution. Depending on the configuration, you can have 8GB/16GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of SSD storage. The processor is an Intel Core i5-7Y54 clocked at 3.2GHz.

There are a number of ports for connectivity: 2 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3, 1 USIM card slot, and 1 USD 3.0 memory card reader.

The tablet itself has a starting price of $1200 and the wirelss charging keyboard and wireless charging mat cost $380 and $200 respectively. If you don’t need wireless charging, you can pick up the productivity keyboard for $250.

(Source, via)

