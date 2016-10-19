Smartisan M1 and Smartisan M1L Smartphones With SD 821 Chip Released

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Smartisan is a Chinese phone manufacturer best known for their Smartisan OS before their phones. There were rumours recently that the company was going to be acquired by Xiaomi, but the company quickly discarded them. Yesterday the company confirmed they were still in the business of manufacturing smartphones by releasing two Snapdragon 821 devices, the Smartisan M1 and Smartisan M1L.

From the name, some of you might have guessed correctly that they have different screen sizes but that is not only where the difference lies. Below is a full list of specifications for both devices.

Smartisan M1

5.15” 1080p JDI Display (95% NTSC Colour Gamut)

Corning Gorilla Glass 4

2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 Processor

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB ROM UFS 2.0

23 Megapixel Sony IMX318 Rear Camera with 4K and SloMo Recording, PDAF, OIS, and Laser AF

4MP OmniVison Front Facing Camera

Dual Nano Sim Cards

2xCA Support Carrier Aggregation

4G+, 4G, 3G (WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, EVDO) 2G (CDMA and GSM) networks supported

Bands Supported B1/ B2/ B3/ B4/ B7/ B9/ B12/ B17/ B18/ B19/ B20/ B26/ B28/ B38/ B39/ B40/ B41

Front Facing Fingerprint Scanner with support for AliPay and

Dual WiFi Bands, Bluetooth 4.1

NFC

3050mAh ATL Battery

Quick Charge 3.0 (24W)

149.36 x 71.75 x 8.22 mm

146g

Smartisan M1L

5.7” Sharp 2K Display (95% NTSC Colour Gamut)

Corning Gorilla Glass 4

2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 Processor

4GB/6GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB/64GB ROM UFS 2.0

23 Megapixel Sony IMX318 Rear Camera with 4K and SloMo Recording, PDAF, OIS, and Laser AF

4MP OmniVison Front Facing Camera

Dual Nano Sim Cards

2xCA Support Carrier Aggregation

4G+, 4G, 3G (WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, EVDO) 2G (CDMA and GSM) networks supported

Bands Supported B1/ B2/ B3/ B4/ B7/ B9/ B12/ B17/ B18/ B19/ B20/ B26/ B28/ B38/ B39/ B40/ B41

Front Facing Fingerprint Scanner with Support for AliPay and

Dual WiFi Bands, Bluetooth 4.1

NFC

4080mAh ATL Battery

Quick Charge 3.0 (24W)

159.66 x 78.96 x 8.32 mm

175g

Smartisan loads both devices with their Android based Smartisan OS 3.0 out of the box. The Smartisan M1 comes in two colours: white matte aluminium and coffee gold leather and sells for 2499 Yuan ($371).The bigger M1L comes in the above mentioned colours for the 4GB RAM + 32GB variant which sells for 2799 Yuan ($415) and 2999 Yuan ($445) for the 6GB RAM+64GB ROM variant. A third variant of the M1L features a mirror finish, has 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM and sells for 3299 Yuan ($490).

