Huawei Maimang 6 Key Specs Appear on GFXBench

Maimang 6 is one of the forthcoming smartphones from Huawei. The smartphone has now appeared on GFXBench benchmarking site to reveal its key specifications.

The Huawei RNE-AL00 smartphone that had received certification from TENAA in China earlier this month is speculated to debut as Maimang 6 or Huawei G10. The alleged smartphone has appeared on GFXBench as “Huawei Maimang 6 (RNE-xxx).” According to the benchmarking site, the handset features a 5.4-inch display that offers a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. However, the TENAA listing suggests that it would be coming with 18:9 aspect ratio display that will support FHD+ resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels.

The handset is powered by HiSilicon Hi6250 chipset that includes a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor and Mali-T830 graphics. This suggests that the smartphone could be powered by Kirin 659 chipset. It includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

For photography, it features a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 13-megapixel front camera. These cameras are capable of shooting full HD videos. Recent reports have revealed that the Maimang 6 would be equipped dual camera at its front as well as rear sides. GFXBench does not specifically mention the exact configurations for dual camera sensors. Hence, the Maimang 6 listing on GFXBench does not include details of dual rear and front snappers.

The TENAA listing has revealed that the Maimang 6 has 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup on its rear side and the frontside features 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera system on its front. GFXBench listing reveals that the handset will arrive preinstalled with Android 7.0 Nougat overlaid with EMUI skin.

Blass has recently revealed juicy details on the specifications of the Huawei Mate 10 Lite. He claims that Mate 10 Lite is codenamed as Rhone and it would be releasing in China as Maimang 6 or Huawei G10. He has stated that the Mate 10 Lite would be priced at 379 euros (~$455) at launch and it would be available in three color choices like blue, black and gold. The handset is expected to include 3,340mah and arrive in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options, claims the leakster.

The Mate 10 Lite is expected to debut alongside the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro on Oct. 16 through a launch event in Munich, Germany. The Huawei Maimang 6 is slated to get announced in China later today.

