Huawei Maimang 6 Renders Leak Ahead of September 22 Launch

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei Maimang 6 render has appeared online courtesy popular leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks). The renders show the device both from the front and rear and come ahead of its launch on September 22. The renders bear a striking resemblance to the Huawei model which appeared on TENAA some days back with the model number Huawei RNE-Aloo.

A previous leaked had tipped Huawei as launching the Maimang 6 on September 22 in China and that the model will adopt the moniker Huawei G10 outside of China. A close scrutiny of the device shows the Maimang 6 will come with a metal body considering the visible antenna band which the device features. The device also packs a dual camera setup at the rear with a slight camera bump while there is a fingerprint sensor located under the rear cameras. The tipster also confirms the device will pack two front cameras which make it a quad-camera phone. The renders also show the device will come without a physical home button but will probably have on-screen buttons while all the capacitive keys are located on the right.

This should tide you over until then (quad-camera Huawei Maimang 6) … pic.twitter.com/MNWkSqLkHt — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 13, 2017

Read More: Huawei Mate 10 Pro Front Panel Appears in a Leaked Image

The Huawei Maimang 6’s TENAA listing shows the device will feature a 5.9-inch FullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. This smartphone will also sport an octa-core processor clocked at 2.36GHz which could be a Snapdragon SoC considering the Maimang 5 came with a Snapdragon 625 processor. The processor will be backed b 4GB of RAM and there will be 64GB of storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. Keeping the lights on will be a 3,240mAh battery with fast charging support while it will come pre-installed with Android 7.0 Nougat with an overlay of Huawei’s EMUI. As far as the cameras go, the Maimang 6 will sport a 16MP + 2MP camera setup at the rear as well as a 13MP + 2MP combo at the front. It will be available in Gold and Blue.

(source)