Huawei RNE-A100 Gets Certified on TENAA, Packs Dual Front and Rear Cameras

Last week we reported that Huawei was working on a new phone codenamed Rhone. The key feature Rhone is expected to have is dual front and rear cameras. The Huawei RNE-A100 has popped up on TENAA and we think it is the Huawei Rhone.

TENAA lists the Huawei RNE-A100 as having a 5.9-inch 1080 x 2160 display. This is the same resolution as the upcoming Vivo X20 and means the Huawei will also have an 18:9 display.

The phone has 4GB of RAM and is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.6GHz. There is 64GB of storage with an option to add up to an extra 256GB via a microSD card slot. Huawei has put a 3240mAh battery under the metallic body. It also runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

The Huawei RNE-A100 features a combination of a 13MP and a 2MP for the front cameras. The primary rear camera is a 16MP sensor paired with another 2MP sensor. We presume the 2MP sensors are to capture depth of field information for portrait images.

With respect to design, the phone is made of metal with curved corners and antenna lines at the top and bottom. The dual camera setup on the back has a vertical design with a slight bump. Above the cameras is the LED flash which is buried in the top antenna line. A fingerprint scanner sits below the sensors.

Physical buttons are on the right and SIM tray/MicroSD card slot is on the left. There are no images of the bottom but that is where the USB port and speaker grilles should be. The front of the phone is black but we can make out the dual cameras on the right. Sitting on the chin is the Huawei branding.

TENAA lists only a gold color but the images are of a blue variant. We expect there will be more colors at launch as Huawei has shown that it doesn’t hold back when it comes to color variants.

The Huawei RNE-A100 should launch soon since it has gotten its TENAA certification.

