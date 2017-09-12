Sony H4233 Appears on GFXBench, Brings 6-inch Display & Snapdragon 630 Processor

Sony released a couple of new phones at IFA early this month. In spite of that, it seems it still has more planned before the year runs out. One of them just showed up on GFXBench as the Sony H4233 and it packs some pretty impressive specs.

The Sony H4233 sits in the phablet category with its 6-inch Full HD display. There is a Snapdragon 630 mobile platform powering it alongside an Adreno 508 GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and storage is 64GB and should probably be expandable.

The H4233 takes things further with its cameras. There is a 21MP sensor on the rear that can shoot in 4K. The front camera is a 16MP sensor and can also record 4K videos.

The device runs Android 8.0.0 and has NFC. Sony has also included a bunch of sensors.

The Sony H4233 does look like an interesting mid-range phone but Sony will definitely not give it a mid-range price. But if you don’t like the Xperia XA1 Ultra, you may want to consider this. Let’s hope it has a battery bigger than 2700mAh.

