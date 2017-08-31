Sony Showcases The Xperia XZ1 & XZ1 Compact Rocking SD 835 & Android Oreo

Sony has finally gone official with its two much-anticipated models, the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ Compact at IFA Berlin. The two Sony models come with a studded hardware lineup which places them in the league of true flagships. The designs which have been in the open before now, are also top notch, with classic finishing. Sony made headlines when it announced the Xperia XZ Premium with a Snapdragon 835 SoC making it one of the first models to have such. The tech giant is also making the headlines with the disclosure that both the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact would run on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

Design & Specifications

The Sony Xperia XZ1 is the bigger model in terms of size, among the two and it utilizes a metal unibody and a new distinctive antenna design. It holds a thin body with a dimension of 147 x 73.4 x 7.4mm, weighing in at 155-gram and also IP65/68 certified. It sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display is still a TRILUMINOS, X-Reality unit, with HDR support and 138% sRGB coverage. The Xperia XZ1 is fired up by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor bringing along with it 4GB of RAM and there is 64GB of fast UFS 2.1 storage which is expandable via microSD.

Despite the proliferation of dual camera flagships, Sony still retained a single camera on both models. The Xperia XZ1 packs a 19MP rear sensor with Exmor RS, smile triggered predictive capture, autofocus and the ability to capture videos at 960fps. It also sports a 13MP, 1/3.06″, Exmor RS sensor with a 22mm wide angle, f/2.0 lens at the front for selfies. The device also features a side power button which also doubles as the fingerprint sensor. The device is available in four colors: Black, Warm Silver, Moonlit Blue and Venus Pink.

In addition, the Sony Xperia XZ1 possesses an LTE Cat. 16 band, Dual-Band, MIMO Wi-Fi a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and a USB 3.1 (Type-C) port. Keeping the lights on is a 2,700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive charging and Quick Charge 3.0.

On the other hand, the Xperia XZ1 Compact features a compact design with a display size of just 4.6 inches with a reduced resolution of 720p (HD) without HDR support. The device comes with a dimension of 29 x 64 x 9.3 mm and weight of 140 gram. The design is similar to that of the bigger Xperia XZ1 and both model only seems to be separated in size. It features the same processor and RAM size as the XZ1 but has just 32GB of storage. Other similar features include the same 2,700mAh battery, side mounted fingerprint sensor and IP65/68 rating. However, the device doesn’t come with a metal body but instead features a body manufactured from glass fiber reinforced plastic compound.

On the camera end, the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact packs a 19MP rear camera just like its bigger sibling but has an 8MP 1/4″ ExmorRS sensor, with a super wide-angle lens up front. It has an FOV of 120 degrees or 12.5mm equivalent for impressive group shots and also an 80-degree FOV (22mm) mode as well. It also comes with a Cat. 15 LTE band, USB 2.0 connection with a Type-C port, NFC, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The Xperia XZ1 Compact offers a different color array, coming in Black, Snow Silver, Horizon Blue and Twilight Pink.

Pricing & Availability

Sony is yet to disclose when both flagship models will be sold for as well as their availability. But there are whispers that both models will go on sale in September.