Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Now Official: Blend of The Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra

Sony has unveiled a third smartphone in Berlin today. The new Xperia XA1 Plus is a mid-ranger that can best be described as a blend of the Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra announced at MWC in February.

Its 5.5-inch FHD display is for those who want something bigger than the XA1 but smaller than the XA1 Ultra. That is understandable since Sony is currently the king of bezels, so you can imagine what their 6-inch phone looks like.

There is a Helio P20 powering the XA1 Plus just like its siblings. It also keeps their 23MP Exmor RS f/2.0 rear camera but goes with the XA1’s 8MP front facing camera.

The Xperia XA1 Plus will be available with 3GB of RAM in South America and the US, but gets 4GB of RAM in other markets. Storage is 64GB or 32GB depending on the region. There will also be single SIM and dual SIM variants.

In what will come as a surprise, it has a 3430 mAh battery unlike the bigger Ultra which has a measly 2700 mAh battery. The phone also ships with a 16.2W fast charger that supports Quick Charge 3.0 and MediaTek Pump Express Plus 2.0. There is also Qnovo Adaptive Charging that controls the charge current to prevent the battery from damage.

The XA1 Plus has a fingerprint scanner embedded in its power button, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, aptX and a USB type-C port. There is Android N pre-installed. It measures 155 x 75 x 8.7 mm and weighs 190g

The Xperia XA1 will be available in Gold,Black, Blue and Pink when it goes on sale in Autumn. It will also come with a flip case that doubles as a kick-stand and a stereo Bluetooth headset. There is no info on price yet.