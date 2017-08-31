Ulefone T1 Samples Reveal A Decent Bokeh Capable Dual Camera Setup

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Ulefone T1 is shaping up to be a pretty good mid-range smartphone under $200. The phone has Helio P25 under its hood with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. While the internal specs are the biggest highlight of the T1 flagship, Ulefone wants to show us that the dual camera setup at the back isn’t too bad either.

Small Chinese manufacturers often give us unrealistic camera samples before the phone is officially announced and once you buy the handset, you are disappointed to see the cameras perform no way near as advertised. But with the Ulefone T1, the company wants to show you some realistic samples and the latest video uploaded on its YouTube page reveals some good looking shots from the device.

The video shows us bokeh, as well as regular pictures, and the colors and sharpness, are pretty decent. We can see that the bokeh effect is not really at par with top flagships like Huawei Honor 8, but at its price, the soft focus effect is pretty decent. So, the samples from the 16MP+5MP rear setup should be good enough for sharing with your friends and colleagues on social media. But of course, we’ll have to test it out in detail to check out its real camera quality once we get a unit for review.

Other specs of the Ulefone T1 include 13MP front facing shooter with flash, a large 3680mAh battery with PE+, 5.5-inch display. CNC metal body, and Android 7 Nougat out of the box. In fact, you can read more about the battery life of the Ulefone T1 from here.

At present, the phone can be bought for $199.99 on Aliexpress. If you want a similarly specced smartphone but with rugged features, you can check out the Ulefone Armor 2 with Helio P25, 6GB RAM, and IP68 certification from here.