Samsung Gear Sport Also Unveiled At IFA with Super AMOLED Display, 5ATM Water Resistance

In addition to launching the Gear Fit2 Pro and IconX earbuds, Samsung also took the wraps off its latest smartwatch which is dubbed Gear Sport. The Gear Sport comes with a similar design as the Gear S3 Frontier and Gear S3 Classic except that it has a slightly smaller display than the Gear S3 models.

The Samsung Gear Sport features a 1.2-inch, circular Super AMOLED display with a 360 x 360pixels screen resolution (302ppi) and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The wearable also comes with Full Color Always On Display just as was found on the Gear S3 series, so that you can keep the time and notifications on your wrist to view at any time. It is powered by a 1GHz dual-core processor backed by 768MB of RAM while there is 4GB of internal storage. The device sports a 300mAh battery with wireless charging, 5ATM water resistance (up to 50 meters), and MIL-STD-810G rating for shock protection. The smartwatch also comes with a 20mm strap.

Among the new features, the Gear Sport lets you control Samsung IoT-enabled devices through Samsung Connect and use your Gear Sport as a remote control for even Samsung’s Gear VR headset. The Gear Sport packs a 300mAh battery with wireless charging. The smartwatch comes with NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, along with GPS and GLONASS, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, heart rate monitor, and the ambient light sensor.

Samsung is yet to announce the price of the Gear Sport or when it would be available to buy.