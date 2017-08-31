ASUS Launches New Ultra-Thin Laptop Models & Mixed Reality Headset

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS was among the early birds who took the stage at IFA 2017 in Berlin to announce the innovative products they came with to Germany. ASUS did not disappoint with its rich lineup of ultra-slim, portable and powerful laptops as well as a new Windows Mixed Reality Headset.

ASUS Windows Mixed Reality Headset

The ASUS Windows Mixed Reality Headset features innovative Microsoft technology to bring immersive real-world and virtual experiences to users. It features a beautifully unique design with a pattern of hundreds of 3D polygons and a glossy tone-on-tone effect. Weighing under 400g and featuring premium antibacterial cushioned materials and a balanced-crown design that reduces pressure on the nose and face, the ASUS Windows Mixed Reality Headset is cool and comfortable to wear for extended periods, letting users enjoy amazingly immersive experiences for longer.

The ASUS Windows Mixed Reality Headset also features innovative inside-out tracking with two built-in front-facing tracking cameras with six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) position tracking. Unlike other headsets, the ASUS Windows Mixed Reality Headset doesn’t need external sensors or additional software, making the initial setup simple and getting users up and running in minutes.

ZenBook Flip 14

ZenBook Flip 14 (UX461) is the world’s thinnest 2-in-1 laptop with high-performance discrete graphics. Only 13.9mm thin and weighing just 1.4kg, ZenBook Flip 14 features a 360°-flippable touchscreen and ASUS Pen support, making it a creative powerhouse that goes anywhere. With the latest 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 quad-core processor, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics, a 512GB PCIe x4 SSD, and a Harman Kardon audio system, ZenBook Flip 14 effortlessly empowers users to accomplish any task, and do it quicker. The 14-inch NanoEdge Full HD display has a bezel so thin, ZenBook Flip 14 is able to have the same compact size as traditional 13-inch laptops for a better visual experience and easier portability. With up to 13 hours of battery life, users will enjoy all-day power for their creativity and productivity tasks. ZenBook Flip 14 features Windows 10 and is also equipped with a fingerprint sensor for quick and secure one-touch login with Windows Hello. ZenBook Flip 14 is available in two stylish colors: Icicle Gold and Slate Grey.

ZenBook Flip 15

The all-new ZenBook Flip 15 (UX561) is a powerful and versatile 2-in-1 laptop that gives users all the convenience and versatility of a 360°-rotatable 15.6-inch display in a stunning new design that is easy to carry anywhere. ZenBook Flip 15 is the most powerful ZenBook Flip ever, featuring the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and up to 16GB of fast, 2400MHz DDR4 RAM to deliver up to 2X faster[1] performance than the previous model. Additionally, ZenBook Flip 15 features gaming-grade NVIDIA GTX1050 graphics, up to a 2TB HDD and 512GB SSD, USB-C™ ports with Thunderbolt™ 3 and a powerful quad-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Its stunning NanoEdge 4K UHD or Full HD touchscreen display has 178° wide-view technology and precision-stylus support, making ZenBook Flip 15 the perfect laptop for design and creative work. ZenBook Flip 15 is available in two colors: Smoky Grey and Pure Silver.

ZenBook Flip S

ASUS ZenBook Flip S (UX370) is the world’s thinnest and one of the lightest convertible laptops[2] at just 10.9mm thin and 1.1 kg light. It combines elegant sophistication with the convenience and versatility of a 360°-flippable display, and features an innovative 360° ErgoLift hinge with a dual-action mechanism that lifts and tilts the keyboard into the perfect typing position when the display is opened beyond 135°.

ZenBook Flip S features Windows 10 and is powered by up to an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor and an ultrafast 1TB PCIe SSD. A brand-new cooling system with a liquid-crystal-polymer fan impeller that’s just 0.3mm thin keeps ZenBook Flip S comfortably cool. The up to 4K UHD multitouch NanoEdge display supports an active stylus for amazing visuals and intuitive interactivity. ZenBook Flip S also has one of the smallest-ever fingerprint sensors on an ASUS laptop — measuring just 16 x 3.6mm — for instant one-touch login via Windows Hello in either laptop or tablet mode.

VivoBook Flip 14

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (TP401) is a 14-inch convertible laptop that can be flipped into laptop, stand, tent or tablet modes — or anything in between. Designed for people on the go, VivoBook Flip is only 15.4mm thin and weighs just 1.5kg. With a NanoEdge design that fits a 14-inch Full HD display with 178˚ wide-view technology into a frame the size of a typical 13-inch laptop, VivoBook Flip 14 has a 74.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and a larger display area for more immersive viewing. A 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor provides powerful, energy-efficient performance and a clever fanless design keep noise levels down — even at full power — enabling users to conduct presentations or watch movies without distractions. ASUS Pen support enables intuitive interactivity.

Prices

As for their prices, the mixed reality headset will set you back €450 while the Flip 14 costs €800 and the Flip 15 costs €900. The ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 is the cheapest among the lot, coming in at €400.