iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Appear On TENAA, Reveals RAM and Battery Capacities

If you know Apple well enough, then you should already know they don’t focus on spec details like processor’s clock speed, RAM, and battery capacity during their product launches. Thanks to a TENAA listing we now know these details.

iPhone 8

The iPhone 8 is listed as the Apple A1863. It has a 4.7-inch 1334 x 750 display. There is 2GB of RAM on board and the Apple A11 Bionic is clocked at 2.4GHz. Storage variants are listed as 64GB, 128GB and 256GB which is weird considering the fact that Apple says it will only come in 64GB and 256GB models.

The rear camera is a 12MP sensor and there is an 8MP sensor in front. The most interesting info is the battery capacity which is 1821mAh. That is a drop from the iPhone 7’s 1960mAh.

iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 Plus has model number A1864. The 5.5-inch display has a 1080 x 1920 resolution. It packs 3GB of RAM and the processor is clocked the same as that of the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 8 Plus however has two variants – a 64GB model and a 256GB model. Camera is the same as that of its sibling, except that it gets an extra 12MP telephoto lens on the back.

The battery capacity of the iPhone 8 Plus is listed as 2675mAh. It is also a downgrade from the 2900mAh battery in the iPhone 7 Plus.

FYI, another unverified source (not a familiar source of mine) told me #iPhone8 = 2GB + 2150mAh and #iPhone8Plus #iPhoneX = 3GB + 2700mAh 🤔 — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) September 14, 2017

In addition to this, popular leaker @OnLeaks also posted on Twitter that an unverified source informed him that the iPhone 8 has a 2150mAh battery and the iPhone 8 and iPhone X packs 3GB of RAM and 2700mAh batteries.

While we may want to lean towards the Chinese certification site, we may want to wait for a teardown confirmation.

