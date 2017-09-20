The Huawei Mate 10 Lite Is The Maimang 6/Huawei G10

As October 16 draws nearer with each passing day, more news have been surfacing about the Huawei Mate 10 series. VentureBeat has gotten some exclusive info that sheds light on of the devices, the Mate 10 Lite.

Earlier today, Evan Blass tweeted the codenames of the Mate 10 devices and a new but familiar name popped up – Rhone. Rhone is the device we now know as Maimang 6 A.K.A Huawei G10, and according to the tweet A.K.A Mate 10 Lite. A follow up post on VentureBeat is where Evan explains it all.

For those of you keeping track, here's the updated list of codenames: Mate 10 Pro – Blanc

Mate 10 – Alps

Mate 10 Lite – Rhone

? – Marcel — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 20, 2017

Giving source to an unnamed individual who has info on the company’s plans, the Huawei Mate 10 Lite (Rhone) will have a 5.9-inch screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio and an 83% screen-to-body ratio. The phone will have a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2160 which will be higher than that of the regular Mate 10 (Alps).

The Mate 10 Lite will be powered by the Kirin 659, an octa-core processor clocked at 2.36GHz. RAM will be 4GB, storage will be 64GB and battery capacity will be 3340mAh.

The Mate 10 Lite will have a 16MP + 2MP combo on the back and a 13MP + 2MP combo up in front with both sides having LED flash. The selfie cameras are said to feature a two-person bokeh effect.

If those specs sound familiar that is because they are the same as that of the Maimang 6/G10 as it appeared on TENAA. The only difference is that the Maimang 6 will be launched on Friday in China but the Mate 10 Lite won’t arrive till October 16 and will also be a global release.

The Mate 10 is reported as launching with EMUI 5.1 based on Android Oreo. It will come in blue, black, and gold and be priced at €379 (~$455).

The Mate 10 Lite may have four cameras and a higher resolution 18:9 display, don’t forget that it won’t have Leica cameras like the Mate 10 which has a 16:9 display. Plus its Kirin 659 is no match for the Kirin 970.

So what device is Marcel? Guess is it’s the Porsche Edition of the Mate 10 series.

