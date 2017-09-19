Huawei Maimang 6 Live Images Leaked

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Huawei Maimang 6 (or Huawei G10) is set for a September 22 release. The unique selling points of the phone are its dual front and dual rear cameras in addition to its full-screen display. Just a few days ahead of its release, live images showing the front and rear of the device have been posted online.

The unit leaked is the silver variant which has a white front just like the official render of the black variant leaked by Evan Blass a few days ago.

The display is a 5.9-inch screen but thanks to the reduced bezels, it will have a compact size compared to other large screen phablets. The image of the front gives us a look at the dual front facing cameras, sensor, earpiece as well as a front flash. The bezel at the bottom has the Huawei branding.

Huawei has adopted a vertical design for the dual rear cameras. Above it and integrated into the antenna line is the LED flash. Beneath the camera setup sits a fingerprint scanner. There is the Maimang series logo and the Huawei name at the bottom of the phone.

The Maimang 6 will be official on Friday and will be available in black, blue, gold, and silver.

