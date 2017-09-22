Android One Moto X4 for Project Fi is Official, Promised to Receive Android P

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Earlier in this month, reliable leakster Evan Blass, had predicted that an Android One version of Moto X4 would be debuting soon. The rumor has come true as Google has officially announced its first Android One smartphone for the U.S. – the Android One Moto X4.

Android One smartphones that have released in the past have carried modest specs. However, starting with Xiaomi Mi A1 that was unveiled in the previous month, Google aims to launch Android One smartphones with better specs. The Android One Moto X4, a Motorola smartphone, is the first non-Google device that supports its Project Fi network.

Lenovo had launched the Moto X4 smartphone at IFA 2017 tech trade show that was held at the start of this month. Its Android One edition carries identical specifications. However, instead of the customized software from Motorola, the Android One Moto X4 is packed with the purest version of Android. However, it comes with minimum preinstalled apps such as Google Assistant and Google Duo.

Android P Promise, Project Fi Support

Android One Moto X4 is promised to be blessed with Android One before the end of 2017 and it will be one of the first smartphones to receive Android P next year. And with Google Project Fi mobile virtual network, users of the Android One Moto X4 can seamlessly switch between Wi-Fi and cellular networks like Sprint, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular depend on network signal strength and speed.

Android One Moto X4 Specifications and Pricing

The smartphone features a 5.2-inch FHD display. It is powered by Snapdragon 630 chipset and 3 GB of RAM. The native storage provided on the handset is 32 GB of storage. It is packed a 3,000mAh battery.

It includes a 12-megapixel + an 8-megapixel dual camera system. It has a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel. It features an IP68 certified chassis.

The Android One Moto X4 carries a pricing of $399 in the U.S. and it comes in two color options like Super Black and Sterling Blue. The pre-orders of the smartphone have already started in the country. As of this writing, there is no confirmation on other markets that will be receiving the Android One Moto X4.

In the U.S., users of select Nexus phone can take advantage of the trade-in program to avail the Android One Moto X4 with discounts of up to $165. Buyers who trade-in by Oct. 5 will be also providing $50 Fi credit.

Motorola has also confirmed that it will be soon making the unlocked Moto X4 available in the U.S. However, there is no information available on its pricing. However, it is expected to be priced at $399.

