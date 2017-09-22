Gionee M7 Real Photos Give A Preview of Its Premium Design Ahead of Official Launch

Gionee will be taking the wraps off the Gionee M7 in a ceremony scheduled to hold in China on September 25. The Gionee M7 is the company’s entry flagship product in the full-screen category. This year has seen quite a number of full-screen phone emerging into the scene. From the Galaxy S8, Mi Mix 2, to the iPhone X the list continues to expand. Ahead of the launch, Vivo has released some real photos of the M7.

The photos give us an up-close view of the M7 captured from all angles. The device is presented in Champagne Gold color which is one of the colors the device is expected to come with. The M7 features an all-metal unibody with reduced bezels on all four sides but most prominently on the chin. There is also the presence of dual selfie cameras on the device. The photos of its rear show the presence of U-shaped antenna design and a dual camera setup which is aligned in a horizontal direction. One spectacular aspect is its metal wire drawing process which is even more beautiful than the brushed metal design.

The M7 is expected to sport a 6.0-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080pixels giving it an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P30 chip backed by 6GB of RAM and there is 64Gb of storage onboard. Talking about the cameras, Gionee has put a 16MP main sensor on the rear camera as well as an 8MP front camera n the M7. Providing the interface will be Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Read More: It’s Official: Near Bezel-less Gionee M7 Will Be Launched on September 25

We still don’t know how much the M7 will cost but all that will be known next week. Meanwhile, have a look at more of the photos from below.