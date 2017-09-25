Gionee M7 is Official: Brings FullView Display, Helio P30 & Dual Rear Cameras

The Gionee M7 is now official. The new phone brings a bunch of exciting features, key ones being the 18:9 FullView display and the new Helio P30 processor.

Gionee M7 Design

The Gionee M7, as revealed in an early leak features a brushed metal back with concentric circles that originate from the fingerprint scanner. Dual rear cameras are positioned horizontally at the top left corner and are slightly raised.

The front is where the action is. The bezels have been greatly reduced to allow for the massive 6.01-inch FullView display. The top bezel still holds the selfie camera, a sensor, and the earpiece; while the bottom bezel has the Gionee logo. Gionee finishes the design with sandblasted sides.

Gionee M7 Specs

The Gionee M7 has a 6.01 FHD+ AMOLED display with a 2160 x 1080 resolution and an 18:9 screen ratio. The screen accounts for 85% of the front of the phone thanks to the smaller bezels.

The Gionee M7 is the first smartphone to come with the Helio P30 processor announced last month. The 2.3GHz 16nm octa-core chip is paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Gionee says there are also two security chips in the phone – one for mobile payment and the other for data protection.

Just like the Gionee S10, the M7 features dual rear cameras. One is a 16MP f/1.8 sensor and the other is an 8MP sensor for capturing depth of field information for portrait images. The rear camera can also take 3D images and has improved multi-frame noise reduction. The selfie camera is also an 8MP sensor.

The Gionee M7 doesn’t end there. For the big screen, Gionee has managed to squeeze in a 4000mAh battery into the 7.2mm body. Users will be able to get up to 43 hours of call usage, 21 hours of video playback, and 123 hours of music playback. The phone also supports 9V/2A fast charge so you can refill the battery in the shortest time possible.

The M7 has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the back that supports mobile banking payments and bus payments. It has dual SIM support with full Netcom. There is a 3.5mm jack at the bottom and a USB Type-C port too.

READ MORE: Gionee GN5007 Seen On TENAA With 6-inch 18:9 Display and 5000mAh Battery

Gionee M7 Price and Availability

The Gionee M7 will sell for ¥2799 (~$423). That price includes a one year screen insurance, a pair of Edifier W800BT Bluetooth headphones, a film protector and a flip case. It comes in champagne gold, black, star blue, gem blue and maple red. It will go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 AM on JD.com. Buyers will also be eligible to enter a draw where the winner gets a ¥4999 (~$755) travel voucher.