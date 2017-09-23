Gionee GN5007 Seen On TENAA With 6-inch 18:9 Display and 5000mAh Battery

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

On Monday, Gionee will unveil its first full-screen smartphone, the Gionee M7. There will also be another version called the M7 Power which will be launched in Thailand on September 28. We want to believe the Gionee M7 Power is the Gionee GN5007 seen on TENAA.

The Gionee GN5007 is a 6-inch smartphone with a 1440 x 720 resolution (2:1 aspect ratio). It has 4GB of RAM and is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core processor. There is 32GB of storage with a MicroSD card slot that takes up to 256GB cards.

Unlike the Gionee M7 which has two rear cameras, the GN5007 has only one – a 13MP sensor. The front camera is an 8MP sensor. We believe the Gionee GN5007 is the M7 Power due its large 5,000mAh battery capacity.

Gionee has also taken to twitter to tease its upcoming smartphone as having a long lasting battery alongside a great selfie camera.

The Gionee GN5007 measures 156.3 × 75.6 × 8.6 (mm) and weighs 187g. It has support for VoLTE and runs Android 7.1.1.

The accompanying images reveals the phone has thin front bezels and its back has a two tone color design.The top where the camera sits is black as well as the base. The area with the fingerprint scanner has a gray color. Although TENAA says the phone itself is black.

Come Monday or Thursday, we should know if this is indeed the Gionee M7 Power.

It is important to note that the M7 duo won’t be Gionee’s only full screen smartphones. A tweet from nearly 2 weeks ago says we should expect two more 18:9 FullView smartphones. An accompanying image shows the front of three smartphones with full-screen displays. One of them, interestingly has a display similar to that of the iPhone X.

