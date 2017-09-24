HMD Global Reportedly Confirms Nokia 8 with 6GB RAM & 128GB Storage Coming Next Month

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A new report from Germany indicates that HMD Global has officially confirmed the launch of a top-end variant of its Nokia 8 flagship next month. Originally, the Nokia 8 was launched with 4GB +64GB storage but the new variant would come with 6GB RAM and a mammoth 128GB storage size. The Nokia 8 variant in question recently appeared in a US FCC document showing it has been certified by the US agency.

The Nokia 8 6GB + 128GB variant will be launched in Europe, specifically in Germany on October 20 this year. The variant will also be available only in Polished Blue color option. The device will carry a price tag of €669, which is €90 more than what the regular 4GB+64GB version carries.

Apart from the new memory type, all other specifications of the Nokia 8 6GB + 128GB variant are said to be similar to that of the first model. There is no word yet on when the new variant will launch in other markets.

