1 Million Xiaomi Phones Sold in 48 Hours During Indian Mega Sales

Flipkart is running a promo currently, so also is Amazon India. Both online stores have several items on sale including phones. Yesterday, Xiaomi India announced via Twitter that it has sold 1 million phones on both platforms in just 48 hours!

Xiaomi also released the stats for the sales. The Redmi Note 4 was the highest selling smartphone on Flipkart. On Amazon, the lower priced Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A were the bestsellers.

The Redmi Note 4 has a discount of up to INR 2,000 (~$31) off on Flipkart. On Amazon, its the Mi Max 2 that gets INR 2000 (~$31) off on each variant. Other items that have been discounted include the Mi Air Purifier 2, Mi Routers, Mi Power Banks and earphones.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition Launched: Same Design, Cheaper But Lacks Heart Rate Monitor

The Flipkart Big Billion Days promo began on the 20th while Amazon’s Great Indian Festival began on the 21st. Both will end on September 24. So you still have a day to grab more deals.

This won’t be the only Mi Promo for the month of September. Starting 27th of September, Xiaomi will begin its DiwaliWithMi promo which will have several of its products discounted.

(Source)