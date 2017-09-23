Micromax Selfie 3 Announced: 16MP Selfie Camera, Smaller Screen & Snapdragon Processor

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Just two months ago, Micromax announced the Seflie 2, an entry level mid-range phone. Yesterday, it launched its successor, the Selfie 3, which brings a bunch of upgrades for a higher price tag.

Just like its predecessor, the focus is on the selfie camera. This time it has a 16MP Samsung sensor with portrait mode and a 52MP Super Pixel mode. It still has the front flash but it’s now on the left. The rear camera remains a 13MP sensor with a fingerprint scanner below the LED flash.

The Selfie 3 is not just upgrades though as the screen is smaller at 5.0-inches but now has a full HD resolution. There is a Snapdragon 435 mobile platform on board and an Adreno 505 GPU. RAM is 3GB and there is 32GB of expandable storage.The Micromax Selfie 3 keeps the battery at 3000mAh. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, has dual SIM support, VoLTE and Bluetooth 4.2.

The Micromax Selfie 3 comes in black and blue with a INR 11,999 (~$185) price tag. This is more than the price of the Micromax Canvas Infinity (INR 9,999) which has a 5.7-inch 18:9 full vision display, a 16MP selfie camera as well as the same amount of RAM and storage. However, it has the Snapdragon 425 processor and a 2900mAh battery.

The Selfie 3 is already on sale in various stores across India.

