Micromax HS3 is Another Full-Screen Display Phone, Spotted On GFXBench

The Micromax Canvas Infinity was released about a month ago. The mid-range device is the first smartphone with a full-screen display from the Indian brand. It appears that another one will be arriving soon as a Micromax HS3 with a smaller but similar display has been seen on GFXBench.

The Micromax HS3 runs Android 7.1.2. It has a 5.1-inch display which is significantly smaller than the 5.7-inch screen of the Canvas Infinity. However, both devices have the same 1440 x 720 resolution which translates to a 2:1 display.

The HS3 is powered by a octa-core processor which is either the Snapdragon 430/435 with an Adreno 505 GPU. It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

GFXBench reveals the full-screen display will not be the only selling point of the Micromax HS3 when it hits shelves. Its front camera is listed as a 20MP sensor and the rear camera is a 16MP sensor.

READ MORE: Micromax Announces Selfie 2 Smartphone With 8MP Front Facing Camera

If the price is right, then it should be able to swing buyers away from the Vivo V7+ which has a 24MP selfie camera, an 18:9 display and a INR 21,990 (~$343) price.

The GFXBench may mean a release date is not far ahead.

(Source, via)