The Micromax Canvas Infinity Has An 18:9 Full Vision Display for Under $200

Indian smartphone manufacturer, Micromax adds to the list of phones with an 18:9 display with its latest phone, the Canvas Infinity.

The Canvas Infinity has a 5.7-inch Full Vision display with a 720 x 1440 resolution. The display is covered with a 2.5D glass and provides enough real estate for media consumption.

The Micromax Canvas Infinity is powered by the Snapdragon 425 mobile platform paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The display is not the only highlight of the device. There is a 16MP f/2.0 front camera with soft flash, bokeh effect, and beauty mode for amazing selfies. On the rear is a 13MP sensor with a f/2.0 aperture.

The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat, has a rear fingerprint scanner that unlocks in 0.2s, and is powered by a 2900mAh battery.

The Canvas Infinity will be an Amazon India Exclusive device where it will compete with the likes of the LG Q6. It will be available starting September 1st for INR 9,999 (~$156). That is significantly cheaper than the Q6, which retails for INR 14,990 (~$234) but comes with a Snapdragon 435 and a smaller but sharper display (5.5” 1080 x 2160).

Reliance Jio users will be entitled to 30GB of additional 4G data. Amazon Kindle will also provide 5 bestsellers worth up to INR 375 on the first 100,000 customers. The offer period runs from September 1st till December 31st.

