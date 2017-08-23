Meizu EP52 Sports Bluetooth Earphones And Everyday Bag Line Announced

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Meizu had a launch event in China a few hours ago for the M6 Note. However before unveiling the smartphone, it announced the Meizu EP52 Sports Bluetooth Earphones, successor to the popular EP51. The former mp3 player maker also announced a new bag line.

Meizu EP52

The Meizu EP51 was a success, selling more than a million units. The EP52 plans to build on that success by offering better features.

The design of the EP52 is a bit different from the previous model. Meizu calls it “Free-Edge” design. The earbuds and the in-line control have changed but it still doesn’t make the switch to flat wires. Meizu does say the wire that goes round the neck is of the memory type.

The Meizu EP52 Earphones has Bluetooth 4.1 and Qualcomm’s aptX™ technology. The battery life has been bumped up, providing up to 8 hours of continuous music playback and lasting 150 hours on standby. Since it is a pair of sports earphones, the EP52 is IPX5 certified to protect against water and sweat.

The Meizu EP52 will sell for ¥299 (~$45) and comes in Black and Red for now. Meizu has also reduced the price of the EP51 to ¥229 ($34).

READ MORE: Rumour From China: Meizu MX7 Will Not Be Launched This Year

Meizu Everyday Bag Line

Meizu doesn’t only make electronics. Last year it announced a backpack when it launched the Meizu M3 Max. It also launched a waterproof travelling bag on its crowdfunding platform a few months ago. The two bags are part of Everyday Bag Line that now includes a waist bag and a smaller hand purse.

The new additions seem to be made from the same material as the backpack and travelling bag. The waist bag will retail for ¥119 (~$18) and the purse will sell for ¥59 (~$9).

Always be the first to know. Follow us: