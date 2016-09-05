Meizu Launches 199 Yuan ($30) Backpack

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Apart from the Meizu M3 Max that was launched today, the company also announced a travel backpack.

The backpack which has a simple design (you can’s see zips and pockets plastered around) is made of wear-resistant canvas. Meizu has also taken care not to plaster their name on the back but have written it on the edge close to the zipper which can’t be seen if you are walking.

Unzipping the bag presents you with a total of 9 compartments that lets you store your books, PC, tablet, smartphones, power banks, and a bunch of other stuffs.

It is also waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about your belongings getting wet if you get caught up in the rain.

Meizu’s backpack costs just 199 Yuan ($30). Meizu says buying the M3 Max alongside the backpack brings the price of the bag to 169 Yuan ($25). It is available in light grey but we hope the company releases other colours because the grey will probably get dirty easily.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: