Meizu M6 Note Launched: Snapdragon 625, Dual Cameras, Large Battery & More

Meizu has finally taken the wraps off the M6 Note or Charm Blue Note 6 if you like in an action packed ceremony in China this afternoon. The Meizu M6 Note comes studded with lots of surprises, the most spectacular being that the mid-range smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. We never saw this coming until very recently when a poster was spotted showing there will be an Helio P25-powered version and a Snapdragon 625 version as well. The device is thus, the first Meizu device to pack a Snapdragon processor ever and just the second Meizu model with a dual camera setup. The M6 Note also comes with a beautiful design, utilizing the nice quad-LED flash which made its debut on the Meizu E2 months back. Most of all, the device has a decent price tag which starts at 1099 Yuan (around $165).

Design & Specifications

The Meizu M6 Note comes with the traditional Meizu design on a metal unibody but with some little tweaking here and there that differentiates the device from previous models. It happens to be the first smartphone Meizu is releasing under the newly created Charm Blue Division and there did make sure the device dazzles both in design and specifications. It features the Meizu mBack button at the front which also functions as a fingerprint sensor. The fingerprint sensor is a fast one, touted to unlock the device in just 0.2 seconds. At the back, the M6 Note has the dual cameras located at the middle while the Quad-LED flash is integrated with the upper antenna band. The edges are well curved to ensure that users can get a good grip.

Talking about the specifications, the Meizu M6 Note sports a 5.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by an energy saving Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz paired with a GPU that brings a 71% efficiency over the previous generation. Apart from the performance, the processor also brings on Cat. 7 full Netcom support and an enhanced dual ISP image processing speed. The device is available in a 3GB + 16GB, 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB memory variants.

As far as the Dual cameras go, the M6 Note features a camera setup which would perhaps become the main focus of the device in the coming days. The rear camera consists of a 12 MP Sony IMX362 sensor with f1.9 aperture, 1.4um individual pixel size, and 6P lens, teaming up with a Samsung 2L7 secondary sensor. Meizu gave the M6 Note to two professionals photographers who captured a couple of sample photos with the camera and their reviews were all positive. The rear camera comes with Dual Phase Detection, Full pixel Dual-core focus, up to o.o3s fast. One of the reviewers, famous Photographer Amberly Valentine is reported to have described the camera’s picture quality and dynamic capture speed as amazing. Meizu even went as far as comparing the camera with that of the flagship Huawei P10. We’ll leave you to judge the performance(see the sample photos at the end of the article). The M6 Note also packs a 16MP front camera for stunning selfies.

The M6 Note also packs a large 4,000mAh battery which is said to be enough to withstand up to 10 hours of game play. The large battery capacity combined with the Snapdragon 625 chip ensures the device is power efficient. The device also comes with mCharge 18W fast charge support. The device also comes with dual SIM slots, 4G LTE and more.

Pricing & Availability

The Meizu M6 Note comes in Moonlight Silver, Champagne Gold, Blue and Obsidian Black colours and is priced as follows; 3GB + 16Gb variant -1099 Yuan (~$165), 3GB + 32GB version – 1299 Yuan (~$195) and finally the 4GB + 64 GB version will sell for 1699 Yuan (~$255). These are pretty decent prices for such a sleek device. The M6 Note will go on sale on Meizu Mall, TMall, JD.com, Suning and other online platforms as from September 1, 10.00 AM. While offline sales will begin on Meizu Store and other stores in China on September 2. Meanwhile, reservation for the first sale is already open on the online platforms.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: