Meizu Waterproof Travel Bag Launched on Crowdfunding, Starts at 199 Yuan ($28)

Do you know Meizu has got its own crowdfunding platform? The company has a platform tailored along the line of Xiaomi’s MIJIA brand and it even has a Weibo account. The Meizu crowdfunding platform has got quite a number of gadgets under its kitty and they just launched another one today. The latest product is a waterproof travel bag.

The waterproof Meizu travel bag comes with a minimalistic design manufactured through a one-piece cutting process. So, you won’t actually find lines where the bag was sewn. The bag measures 66.5 x 39.5 x 19 cm with a net weight of only 0.8kg, lighter than a bottle of water. The internal capacity is quite large at 38L.

In addition, the bag is manufactured using Oxford cloth material while the bottom has PVC plastic forming the base. The outer body is covered with a waterproof, scratch-resistant coating. The bag doesn’t fade even when it is cleaned. The bag uses custom metal fastener and has a drawbar box and a handle.

The Meizu travel bag starts at 199 Yuan (~$28)even though the actual price is 269 Yuan. It is available on Jingdong Finance for funding. If the response is able to reach 50.000 Yuan before June 16, the bag will ship within 30 days from that day.

