Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition Launched: Same Design, Cheaper But Lacks Heart Rate Monitor

Xiaomi has launched a slightly trimmed down version of the award winning Mi Band 2 which it called Mi Band HRX Edition. As the name implies, the new edition is the product of a partnership with HRX by Hrithik Roshan. The new product was launched in India as a new fitness band but is essentially an adaptation of the Mi Band 2. The Mi Band HRX Edition looks similar to the Mi Band 2 in design, except for the additional HRX logo now embedded on the strap and the Mi logo under the watch.

The Mi Band HRX Edition sports an OLED display with a design similar to that of the Mi Band 2. The devices shows the time and is also a fitness tracker which records the steps, distance covered, and calories burnt. It has an improved pedometer for more accuracy in steps and exercise measurement, and just like the Mi Band 2, it also alerts you if you have been sitting or standing in one place for too long. The Mi Band HRX Edition will remind you to take short walks and water breaks at regular intervals.

Furthermore, it also tracks your sleep, sends calls and notification alerts on a paired smartphone. It unlocks your paired Android smartphone without the need to put in a passcode or fingerprint as well. The Mi Band HRX Edition has support for Bluetooth 4.0 and is rated to offer 23 days of battery life as well, three days more than the Mi Band 2. That does not in any way mean the HRX Edition is superior to its progenitor. It actually lacks a heart rate monitor so is short of one feature which is considered important by some.

The Mi Band HRX Edition will be available from September 18 on Mi.com,and Mi Home offline stores. It will also be sold on Myntra, Flipkart, and Amazon in India starting September 20 and is priced at Rs. 1,299 (around $20), slightly cheaper than the Mi Band 2’s price in India.